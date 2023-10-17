India’s Swelect unveils 595 W mono PERC solar panels

From pv magazine India

Swelect has introduced its new TeSirius series of monofacial mono PERC modules, with power outputs ranging from 575 Wp to 595 Wp and efficiency levels of 20.46% and 21.17%, respectively. The modules feature 156 monofacial half-cut cells based on M10 (182 mm) wafer sizes.

The company said the modules are suitable for commercial, residential, utility, and industrial applications. They are certified to withstand extreme wind pressures of up to 2,400 Pascal and snow loads of 5,400 Pascal, thanks to their robust 18-micron thick anodized aluminum frame.

These modules can be seamlessly integrated into PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and can operate effectively within a temperature range spanning from -40 C to 85 C.

In terms of dimensions, these modules measure 2,470 mm × 1,138 mm × 35 mm and weigh 29.5 kg.