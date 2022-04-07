India’s utility-scale PV capacity hit 41.7GW in December

From pv magazine India

India installed 41.7GW of cumulative utility-scale solar power capacity by the end of December 2021.

It added 7.2GW in the 12 months of 2021, up 174% from 2.6GW installed in 2020. Total project capacity in the pipeline stood at 44GW as of Dec. 31, 2021, according to Bridge To India.

In 2021, ReNew Power accounted for 19.71% of the 7.2GW of national annual additions. It was followed by Adani and Avaada.

Chinese companies JinkoSolar, Longi, and Risen were the top three PV module providers. Chinese companies also led in inverter sales, with Sungrow supplying 32.16% of the total additions in 2021, followed by Sineng and Huawei.

Mahindra led in EPC installations, with an 11.34% share of the 7.2GW market. Sterling & Wilson came second, followed by Tata Power Solar.