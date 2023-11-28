India’s Waaree secures US order for 1.5 GW of TOPCon solar modules

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies said this week that it has agreed to supply 850 MW of mono PERC solar modules to Acciona Energia’s projects in the United States. This brings the Indian manufacturer’s total panel shipments to the US market to 4 GW in 2023.

Waaree said it has also signed a three-year agreement with Acciona Energia to supply 1.5 GW of n-type TOPCon solar modules for Acciona’s additional US projects from 2024 to 2026.

Waaree supplied 850 MW of solar panels for Acciona’s four major solar projects: 56 MW in Fort Bend (Texas); 129 MW in High Point (Illinois); 288 MW in Union (Ohio); and 375 MW in Red Tailed Hawk Solar (Texas). With these deliveries, Waaree has now supplied more than 4 GW of solar modules to customers in the United States in 2023.

Popular content

“Waaree delivered the modules four weeks ahead of schedule, enabling Acciona to meet its project commercial operation date timelines,” said the company. “In line with Waaree’s commitment toward ensuring the appropriate standards of product quality and performance, the solar modules supplied for the projects have undergone internal and third-party quality testing.”