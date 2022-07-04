India’s Websol to build 1.8 GW solar cell, module factory

Websol Energy’s solar cell production line.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Webel-Solar-cell-production-line-1536×861-1-600×336.png” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Webel-Solar-cell-production-line-1536×861-1-1200×673.png”>

From pv magazine India

West Bengal-headquartered Websol Energy System announced it will build a new solar cell and module manufacturing plant with a capacity of up to 1.8 GW at an unspecified location. The plant will produce high-efficiency mono-PERC and TopCon panels.



The company’s plan was approved by all board members and includes the possibility of closing the company’s all current manufacturing facilities.



Popular content

According to Websolar, several undisclosed solar project developers are interested in buying solar modules from the new factory.

The company was founded in 1990 and currently operates an integrated cell and module production facility in the Falta special economic zone in West Bengal.