Inspiring Employees to Join the Net-Zero World

Date/Time: September 2, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

When a company sets net-zero goals, how should it think about the footprint of employees, particularly in an increasingly “hybrid” working world? In this webinar, experts in employee engagement, behavior change, Scope 3 emissions and new emerging offset options will discuss the future of the “net-zero employee.”

In this webcast, you’ll learn how to:

Engage employees in sustainability and carbon mitigation efforts

Equip employees with their own personalized footprint and action plan

Incentivize employees with carbon offsets and pro-social rewards

Communicate and report on how individual employee actions are driving collective impacts

Moderator:

Heather Clancy, Vice President & Editorial Director, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder & CEO, WeSpire

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.