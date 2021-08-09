 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Inspiring Employees to Join the Net-Zero World

By Peter Moore on August 9, 2021

Date/Time: September 2, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

When a company sets net-zero goals, how should it think about the footprint of employees, particularly in an increasingly “hybrid” working world? In this webinar, experts in employee engagement, behavior change, Scope 3 emissions and new emerging offset options will discuss the future of the “net-zero employee.”

In this webcast, you’ll learn how to:

  • Engage employees in sustainability and carbon mitigation efforts
  • Equip employees with their own personalized footprint and action plan
  • Incentivize employees with carbon offsets and pro-social rewards
  • Communicate and report on how individual employee actions are driving collective impacts

Moderator:

  • Heather Clancy, Vice President & Editorial Director, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

  • Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder & CEO, WeSpire

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.

Source: GreenBiz

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »