Instagram now lets you pin up to three posts to your profile

Instagram announced today that it’s launching the ability for users to pin up to three posts, including photos or Reels, to the top of their profile grid. The company says the new feature will give creators more flexibility to express themselves on their profiles. The official roll out comes as Instagram confirmed to TechCrunch in April that it was testing the feature. The ability to pin posts is rolling out globally to all users starting today.

You can pin a post by navigating to a specific photo or Reel and clicking on the three dots in the top right corner and selecting “Pin to your profile.” Once you do so, the post will appear at the top of your profile grid.

“Your profile is your space, so we’re looking for more ways to give you control over that experience,” said Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a video posted to his social channels about the new feature.

The ability to pin a specific post to your profile is a welcome feature for users who want to highlight their favorite posts that may have been buried somewhere farther down in their photo grid. The feature could also be useful for creators who post frequently but want to highlight a specific post. Currently, users have the option to pin Stories to their profile, but this new feature expands this ability to posts.

Although you could previously highlight a post in a Story and then pin that story to your profile, this new feature makes that process a lot easier and more straightforward. It’s worth noting that the new feature works similarly to Twitter’s “Pin to your profile” feature and TikTok’s “Pinned videos” option, both of which let you pin content to the top of your profile.

Today’s announcement comes as Meta recently launched several features for its Reels products across both Facebook and Instagram. Most notably, it’s rolled out a Sound Sync feature on Facebook Reels and added support for longer Instagram Reels of up to 90 seconds, up from the previous 60 seconds limit. The company also introduced several more creative tools, audio tools, templates and other options to make Reels more engaging.