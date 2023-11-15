Intersect Power starts 500 MW of solar with Tesla batteries in California

Intersect Power has started operating a 500 MW solar project with 250 MW of on-site energy storage in California.
Intersect Power said this week that it has achieved commercial operations for its Oberon solar project in Riverside County, California. The facility includes 500 MW (AC) of solar and 250 MW/1 GWh of co-located battery energy storage. The project, which is among the largest solar facilities in the United States, is big enough to provide power for over 207,000 homes per year.
The Oberon project aligns with the US Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) domestic content priorities, featuring First Solar modules, NX Horizon trackers from Nextracker, and US-made structural steel. The energy storage project uses batteries from Tesla’s facility in Lathrop, California.
“[The project is] a case study in how the clean energy industry can maximize project benefits by prioritizing domestic supply chains and union labor to ensure the rewards of the clean energy transition are felt by all Americans,” said Intersect Power CEO Sheldon Kimber. “This project demonstrates that Intersect continues to pioneer procurement standards for our industry that live up to the vision of the IRA and deliver transformative clean energy projects that move the needle on the deep decarbonization of our economy.”
