Intersolar Europe Day 3: FPV rising in the pecking order

The maturity of robotic module cleaning was on display in hall A5 at Intersolar this year, with robots of all shapes and sizes crawling, brushing, sweeping, and washing the booths.

One of the most striking solutions was from Israel-based Ecoppia, which had both its T4 and its new H4 autonomous robots demonstrating their effectiveness. A major challenge, said Anat Segev, Ecoppia’s VP marketing, was stopping people from interfering with the robots’ work.

“Please don’t touch signs don’t seem to be enough,” said Segev.

The H4 robot was launched at Intersolar this week, and Segev said interest in the larger robot was high.

“A lot of people are stopping by and people that have heard the T4 and want to know what is coming next – and they can see that the H4 builds on our experience in providing autonomous cleaners that are robust, reliable and proven.”

The automation of O&M is presenting as a significant opportunity, allowing projects to boost power generation and implement preventative maintenance regimes.

“With the sites getting larger and more remote, automation is the key for effective and efficient O&M,” said Segev. “O&M is the key now to make projects profitable and optimizing O&M is what everyone is struggling with.”

pv magazine is partnering with Ecoppia to take the temperature of the O&M marketplace and to understand what the opportunities and challenges are in automating module cleaning and monitoring PV project health and performance. The survey takes less than five minutes and the results will be shared with the PV community in a feature article in the September 2022 edition of pv magazine global.

https://www.surveymonkey.de/r/YGZCD3R