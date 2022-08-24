Intersolar South America Day 1: Brazil may install 11 GW of solar this year

Day 1 of Intersolar South America 2022.

During the opening ceremony, Brazilian trade body ABSolar predicted almost 11 GW of newly deployed PV capacity for this year and, a few hours later, Brazilian consulting firm Greener said the country is set to import 15 GW of solar modules in 2022.

The energy on the show’s floor is that of a mature market aware of its continued growth, while knowing what is necessary for its sustainable development. Financing, local manufacturing, and supply chain issues were hot discussion points.

All major solar module and inverter manufacturers have marked their presence at the show, as well as new entrants to the market, particularly distributors and integrators.

Provisional data from the organizers, Solar Promotion, put the number of exhibitors at around 400, and the number of registrants at 32,000, surpassing the goal of 30,000.

The pv magazine editoral team in Brazil.

