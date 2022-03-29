IntriEnergy secures solar patent in India

From pv magazine India

US-based IntriEnergy has secured intellectual property protection in India for its technology platform. It claims that its systems can increase the overall energy output of a solar cell by up to 60%. The technology can be applied to any solar cell during the manufacturing process, creating a high-efficiency, low-cost solar cell.

The IntriEnergy tech platform includes three innovations. D·ARK anti-reflective coating increases the energy output of any solar cell by 10%. Its IntrinSiC silicon-carbide innovation captures 40% more of the sun’s spectrum. And it has introduced quantum energy dots to optimize energy flow. By combining these three innovations, the company can achieve a 60% increase in energy output in solar panels.

“Companies that license our technology will realize an increase in the energy output of their current solar panels from 400 watts to 640W+, without increasing panel size,” said IntriEnergy.

Popular content

India patent number 390862 was officially granted on Feb. 28. The patent protection covers the period from IntriEnergy’s original filing date of July 28, 2015, expanding its patent protection globally. The company has already secured patents for its innovations in the United States and Canada and is awaiting final approval in the European Union and Hong Kong.

“Securing intellectual property protection is core to IntriEnergy’s forward-looking IP strategy. This enables the company to secure licensing, partnerships, and joint venture opportunities with existing solar manufacturing companies seeking a competitive advantage in the $180 billion annual solar industry,“ said IntriEnergy Chief Executive Officer Jackie Coffey.