Iran launches tender for 4 GW of solar

Iran’s Renewable Energy Organization and Electricity Efficiency (SATBA) has launched a tender for the deployment of 4 GW of PV capacity.

The agency wants to select proposals for solar projects up to 10 MW in size from both domestic and foreign investors. Selected projects will be granted construction permits, as well as a fixed tariff.

SATBA said there are currently more than 80 GW of renewable energy projects that have been submitted by private investors for review. They could all potentially compete in the procurement exercise.

Popular content

The tender is part of a plan that was recently announced by the Iranian Ministry of Energy to install 10 GW of renewable energy capacity over the next four years, as part of an overall strategy to deploy 30 GW of power generating capacity.

Iran has an installed renewables capacity of around 1 GW, with solar accounting for about 456 MW of the total. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the country installed around 26 MW of new PV capacity in 2021, 50 MW in 2020, and around 90 MW in 2019.