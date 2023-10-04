Ireland introduces online tool to calculate rooftop PV potential

Residents of Ireland can now use a new solar calculator to estimate how beneficial it would be to install PV systems (up to 6 kW) in their homes or businesses. The calculator is a joint project between the Irish Solar Energy Association and AirPV, an online solar platform.

“This calculator was years in the making,” Scott McKechnie, an AirPV spokesperson, told pv magazine. “It is the result of extensive work that focused on providing a tool that is simple to use, informative and realistic. Crucially, it can act as a transparent industry reference.”

Homeowners and businesses can now use a new calculator that – based on their postal code and adjustable settings such as PV system size, rooftop characteristics, and electricity usage details – provides estimates of their solar PV potential, including payback times, annual savings, and emission reductions.

“The accuracy of the calculator ultimately depends on the key models and assumptions, along with the user making appropriate choices that best match the situation at their home,” McKechnie said. “We chose the most accurate models. They provide a tradeoff between simulation complexity and accessibility for the user.”