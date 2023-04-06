Ireland signs 109 MW of storage, 232 MW of pumped hydro in capacity auction

EirGrid assigned 7.2 GW of capacity in its latest auction, with 5.4 GW to come from gas power plants. The auction clearing price reached €83.050 ($90.554)/MW per year.

Irish grid operator EirGrid has published the provisional results of its latest auction for the capacity market – the so-called T–4 Capacity Auction.

The network operator allocated a total of 7,204 MW of capacity, with 5.4 GW to come from gas power plants, 195 MW from hydropower facilities, 108.9 MW from battery storage, 203.2 MW from pumped hydro storage, 50 MW from wind power, and 50.7 MW from steam turbines. The remaining share has been assigned to other generating technologies.

“The auction clearing price was €83.050/MW per year,” EirGrid said in a statement, noting that the allocated capacity will cover the period from Oct. 1, 2026, to Sept. 30, 2027. “A total of €698 million of capacity payments will be paid to generators who were successful in this auction.”

The grid operator had originally accepted proposals for 11.0 GW of combined capacity, with 8.55 GW coming from gas power plants, 195 MW from hydropower facilities, 613.2 from battery storage, and 203.2 MW from pumped hydro storage.

“It can be seen that 76% of all the MWs associated with Gas Turbine that were qualified offered into the auction, whereas only 21% of the MW associated with Battery Storage that were qualified offered into the auction,” it stated.

The next capacity auction is planned for September and will cover the 2027-28 period.