Ireland’s first PPA for large-scale solar

Irish financial services provider Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has signed a power purchase agreement for two solar power plants that renewable energy developer NTR p.l.c. is currently building in County Wexford, southeastern Ireland.

The bank said the PPA will have a duration of 15 years and an undisclosed fixed price. The two solar parks will provide up to 80% of its electricity needs to service its retail and office network of more than 270 properties.

AIB did not provide the technical or financial details of the deal.

“We are delighted to partner with NTR on this innovative project to enable two new solar farms to be built in Ireland, guaranteeing that the electricity we use to power AIB’s own operations will be certified to a fully traceable renewable solar energy source,” said CEO Colin Hunt.

Ireland has thus far mostly developed large-scale solar projects through two renewable energy auctions. In the latest procurement exercise, finalized in May, grid operator EirGrid allocated 1,948.2 MW of renewable energy capacity, including 1,534.1 MW of solar and 414.1 MW of wind power capacity. The final average price came in at €0.09787 ($0.097)/kWh.

In the first renewables auction, the Irish authorities allocated 796 MW of generating capacity. The average weighted bid price for the technology-neutral auction was €0.07408/kWh.