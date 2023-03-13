Irish provider showcases air-to-air heat pump for commercial applications

Trane has released a rooftop air-to-air heat pump that can produce between 14.5 kW and 37.4 kW of heat and between 16.5 kW and 38.4 kW of cooling. The new device can purportedly be adapted to cold-climate applications by adding complementary heating sources such as electric heaters or hot water coils.

Ireland-based heating technology manufacturer Trane has released an air-to-air heat pump for commercial rooftop applications such as supermarkets, shopping malls, cinemas, and restaurants.

“The Airfinity rooftop air-to-air units combine heating, cooling, and ventilation all in one package, for simplified installation and operation,” the Irish manufacturer says on its website. “They are suitable for a wide range of applications, particularly where low initial cost and easy installation are important.”

The new Airfinity S series is designed to connect directly to ductwork, with or without a roof curb, according to Trane.

The device is available in five different sizes, with heating capacities of 14.5 kW, 18.0 kW, 22.7 kW, 30.9 kW, and 37.4 kW, and cooling capacities of 16.5 kW, 20.2 kW, 24.6 kW, 32.9 kW, 38.4 kW. Their coefficient of performance (COP) is 3.82, 3.75, 3.72, 3.68, and 3.60, respectively.

The smallest heat pump measures 1,310 mm x 2,062 mm x 1,170 mm and weighs 393 kg. The largest measures 1,723 mm x 2,655 mm x 1,832 mm and weighs 697 kg.

The new device can purportedly be adapted to cold-climate applications by adding complementary heating sources such as electric heaters or hot water coils. “The smart Trane CH536 unit controller automatically manages multiple heat sources depending on climate conditions and the building load,” Trane stated.

It uses a scroll compressor that works in a circular motion, as opposed to up-and-down piston compressors. The units are designed to adapt the fan rotation speed according to building load and ventilation requirements, according to Trane. “Not only does this improve comfort for occupants by preventing cold drafts, it can also reduce energy consumption by 60% over the lifetime of the unit,” it added.

The device uses low global warming potential (GWP) R454B refrigerant.