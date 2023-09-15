Israel launches tender for 100 MW solar project

A 30 MW solar plant built by Belectric in Israel

The Israeli government has issued a tender for the construction of a new PV plant with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The new plant will be constructed near the southern village of Ashalim under a public private partnership (PPP) agreement.

The selected developer will be expected to finance, construct, and maintain the facility for a period of 25 years. At the end of that period, the plant is to be given back to the Israeli government.

According to a statement by the head of the Israeli Electricity Authority, Amir Shavit, the new plant is scheduled to be operational by the first quarter of 2027.

“This new PV plant will be added to four other renewable energy projects in the area of Ashalim, that are already up and running,” said Shavit. “We are happy that actors from the local and international markets are already interested in the new tender.”

The Ashalim area currently hosts two PV plants and two CSP plants. The four projects currently inject about 300 MW into the Israeli grid.