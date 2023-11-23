Israel to build energy communities in villages destroyed by Hamas

The Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said this week that it will rebuild villages destroyed by Hamas on Oct. 7 and turn them into self-sufficient energy communities. The ministry said that a central part of the program will be the deployment of at least 5 GW of solar capacity.

“We want to enhance the energy independent of the area, enabling it to act as an ‘energy island’ in times of need,” the ministry said in a document. “Such island will be able to produce and consume electricity intendedly of the grid.”

The ministry said it is developing a multi-year program for the project. It aims to build 5 GW by 2030, including rooftop and ground-mounted PV systems. It also mentioned plans to build PV fences and bicycle lanes, as well as PV equipment production and energy storage solutions.

