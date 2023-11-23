Israel to build energy communities in villages destroyed by Hamas

The Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said this week that it will rebuild villages destroyed by Hamas on Oct. 7 and turn them into self-sufficient energy communities. The ministry said that a central part of the program will be the deployment of at least 5 GW of solar capacity.
“We want to enhance the energy independent of the area, enabling it to act as an ‘energy island’ in times of need,” the ministry said in a document. “Such island will be able to produce and consume electricity intendedly of the grid.”
The ministry said it is developing a multi-year program for the project. It aims to build 5 GW by 2030, including rooftop and ground-mounted PV systems. It also mentioned plans to build PV fences and bicycle lanes, as well as PV equipment production and energy storage solutions.
Popular content
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Source: pv magazine