Israel to use solar fences to protect villages

The Israeli National Planning and Building Council has approved a new plan to develop perimeter fences with PV modules around villages, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said in a recent statement.

The ministry said that the capacity potential of such fences across dozens of kibbutz amounts to 300 MW.

The regulation is being implemented against the backdrop of the Hamas-Israel war to encourage local authorities to renovate old fences or introduce new ones. Enabling villages to profit from the fences will encourage local authorities to invest in protecting their residents, the administration said.

The regulation is now open for comment from the public and regional planning councils before it can go into effect. According to the plan, the PV modules will be installed on perimeter fences of up to 3.5 meters in height, and will not be allowed to exceed the height of the fences by more than 1 meter.

Every PV fence will be subjected to the approval of the Israeli police or the Israeli Defense Ministry.

“This move will introduce more green energy to Israel and more defense to the villages,” said the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.