IT-as-a-Service startup Deeploi raises €3M

Deeploi, a Germany-based startup that is building an IT-as-a-Service platform, today announced that it has raised a €3 million seed funding round led by Berlin’s Cherry Ventures, with participation from a group of angels that includes the founders of Taktile, Moss, Vay and sennder.

The company was founded by Julian Luebke and Philipp Hoffmann. Luebke got his start at Rocket Internet and then later joined real estate startup McMakler as its first employee, focusing on operations. Hoffmann, meanwhile, founded an IT company ten years ago, which started out as a traditional IT service provider and then moved toward becoming a managed service provider with a focus on Apple’s platforms. For that, Hoffmann also created the company’s own mobile device management system (MDM).

“I thought it might be a very cool thing to connect everything — to have everything in one platform and automate everything,” Hoffmann explained. “Then I met Julian and I realized that this could work very, very well. I had the idea. I had the expertise — and we have Julian for scaling the business.”

The founders describe Deeploi as an all-in-one IT platform that combines standard IT functions and the company’s premium support with IT agents to answer support calls. The team will cover everything from onboarding, support, endpoint management, network management and offboarding. For its security offering, Deeploi will partner with a cybersecurity company.

“The main difference to a lot of the existing business models is that we offer the companies IT as a service,” explained Luebke. “The companies don’t have to build up an IT department by themselves. We can take these functions over completely — or we can boost existing setups if they actually have already set up an IT department. They can use our platform and they can also use our premium support, for example, and we can take over easy, repetitive, redundant tasks for them.”

Because Deeploi can pull in data from existing systems (say HR) and then integrate this into its platform, it can also help businesses automate a lot of functions. When a new employee gets onboarded in an HR system, for example, the company can then automatically send out a new Macbook to them and set up access to certain SaaS tools.

Luebke noted that modern, cloud-native companies with modern tech stacks are Deeploi’s ideal customers, including brand agencies, marketing firms and D2C companies. For the time being, the company plans to focus on the Western European market, where it is now starting to test its service with a select number of users. The plan is to launch the platform to a wider audience in June.

“Once we have established market dominance in Western Europe and have really built out our product then we don’t really see any limiting factors of going to the US,” said Luebke.