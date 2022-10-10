It would be nice to not talk about Elon Musk for a bit

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Today, we got into the weeds about:

Markets: Stocks are down in most of the world, albeit somewhat mixed in Europe. Crypto is mostly flat, with the XRP breaking the trend by being interesting. The Block reports that crypto volumes ticked higher in September, which could bode well.

Clerkenwell Health just raised a couple million pounds for testing alternative medications for mental health conditions. We’re excited about that. And Trendsi raised a $25 million Series A, which is no small deal, as we had expected to see smaller early-stage rounds this year. Good on Trendsi! Quick Hits: Kanye West and Elon Musk once again took over the news cycle, this time after the former got into trouble for anti-Semitic posts on Instagram and Twitter. In between, Musk welcomed Ye back to Twitter. Also Tizen is not dead, and PayPal is having a hellish start to the week.

Kanye West and Elon Musk once again took over the news cycle, this time after the former got into trouble for anti-Semitic posts on Instagram and Twitter. In between, Musk welcomed Ye back to Twitter. Also Tizen is not dead, and PayPal is having a hellish start to the week.

More to come Wednesday, and Friday. I can’t wait!