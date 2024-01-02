Italian startup unveils 350 W balcony TOPCon solar modules

Italy-based Fly Solartech Solutions Srl has developed new plug-and-play TOPCon solar modules for deployment on balconies and terraces.
“The module can be installed in less than 10 minutes,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The 350 W panel is made up of 60 high-efficiency full-black M6 TOPCon cells and is produced at our factory in Tolmezzo, in the northern Italian province of Udine.”
The iCarus modules measure 165 mm x 197 mm x 31 mm and weigh 7.6 kg. They don’t use glass on both sides and they are covered by an anti-reflective and anti-scratch composite material.
The panels have a power conversion efficiency power of 17.87% and a temperature coefficient of -0.27% per degree Celsius. The open-circuit voltage is 38.93 V and the short-circuit current is 10.96 A.
Popular content
The new products feature IP68 junction boxes and come with a 25-year performance warranty and a five-year product warranty. They are sold with a 2.35 kg, 300 W CEI-021 certified microinverter with a peak efficiency of 96.5% and an IP67 enclosure.
“The remaining KIT is composed of an inclined aluminum fixing structure and a structure for vertical fixing on the railing,” the spokesperson said. “It also includes a 220V extension cable. Additionally, our user-friendly app allows you to monitor daily production and track your savings.”
Fly Solartech Solutions Srl is based in San Daniele del Friuli, Italy. It currently owns and operates a 40 MW factory in Tolmezzo. It also offers lightweight cylindrical solar panels that can be integrated into PV-powered street lighting lamp posts of different sizes.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Source: pv magazine