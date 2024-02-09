 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Italy allocates 341.9 MW of PV in latest renewables auction

By Peter Moore on February 9, 2024

The Italian authorities have allocated 836 MW of renewables capacity in the nation’s 13th procurement exercise for clean energy. Developers have offered a maximum discount ranging between 2% and 6.3% from the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ($0.068)/kWh.

Image: Zbynek Burival, Unsplash

Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy’s energy agency, has allocated 836 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country’s 13th renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size.

The GSE awarded 341.9 MW of solar capacity across 38 locations and 15 wind projects with an aggregate capacity of 495 MW. The PV projects range in size from 1 MW to 79.8 MW.

The developers offered a maximum discount ranging from 2.1% to 6.39% from the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ($0.070)/kWh. The lowest bid came in at €0.0609/kWh and was offered for a 18.9 MW solar facility in the province of Vercelli, northern Italy.

Popular content

In the 12th renewables auction, which concluded in early October, the Italian authorities allocated 48 MW of installed solar power and 10 MW of wind capacity. Developers offered discounts ranging from 2% to 2.1% off the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ($0.068)/kWh. The lowest bid, at €0.0636/kWh, was for a 9.7 MW solar facility in the province of Campobasso, southern Italy.

In the 11th procurement exercise, the GSE allocated 149 MW of solar capacity across 16 locations and five wind projects with a combined capacity of 213.8 MW. Developers submitted maximum discounts ranging from 2% to 2.8% off the auction ceiling price. These bids were slightly higher or equal to those in the 10th renewable energy auction and all previous actions.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »