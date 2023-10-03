Italy allocates 48 MW of solar in latest renewables auction

From pv magazine Italy

Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), Italy’s energy agency, has allocated 58 MW of renewable energy capacity in the country’s 12th renewable energy auction, for projects above 1 MW in size.

The GSE awarded 48 MW of solar capacity across seven locations and one wind project with a capacity of 10 MW MW. The PV projects range in size from 3.5 MW to 9.9 MW.

The developers offered a maximum discount ranging from 2% to 2.1% from the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ($0.068)/kWh. The lowest bid came in at €0.0636/kWh and was offered for a 9.7 MW solar facility in the province of Campobasso, southern Italy.



Popular content

The bids were slightly higher or equal to those in the 11th renewable energy auction and all other previous actions.

In the 11th procurement exercise, the GSE allocated 149 MW of solar capacity across 16 locations and five wind projects with a combined capacity of 213.8 MW. The developers submitted a maximum discount ranging from 2% to 2.8% from the auction ceiling price.