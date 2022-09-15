Italy deployed 1 GW of PV in H1

Italy installed 1,061 MW of solar power in the first six months of 2022, according to provisional figures released by the Italian renewable energy association, ANIE Rinnovabili, and data from grid operator Terna.

Installations rose significantly from 362 MW in the same period last year, 267 MW in the first half of 2020, and 231 MW in the January-June 2019 period. Most of this year’s capacity was installed in the second quarter, when 628 MW was connected to the Italian grid.

According to the latest statistics, PV projects below 1 MW in size represented almost all of the newly deployed capacity, at 686 MW. Solar parks above 1 MW in size only accounted for 375 MW of the total.

Residential PV systems up to 20 kW in size still accounted for the largest share, at around 426 MW of capacity. PV systems ranging from 20 kW to 100 kW accounted for 76 MW of the total. Meanwhile, commercial and industrial PV installations ranging from 100 kW to 1 MW hit 184 MW in the first six months of the year.

The parts of the country with the highest development volumes were the Lombardy region, which brought 147 MW of new solar online, and the central region of Lazio, with 144 MW. Sicily and Sardinia finished the first half of the year with 139 MW and 103 MW, respectively.

The provisional figures indicate that Italy exceeded 22.4 GW of solar capacity at the end of June. The nation’s National Integrated Plan for Climate and Energy aims for 50 GW of solar by 2030.