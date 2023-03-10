Italy deployed 1,121 MW/2,032 MWh of distributed storage capacity in 2022

From pv magazine Italy

By the end of December, Italy had installed 227,477 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili.

The storage systems have a combined capacity of 1,530 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 2,752 MWh. This compares to 720 MW/1,361 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of June and just 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020.

The new capacity for 2022 was 1,121 MW/2,032 MWh, which marks the strongest year ever recorded for storage deployment in the country.

Popular content

According to the new figures, most of the devices – 225,404 – are based on lithium-ion technologies. Most of the storage systems have been deployed in the region of Lombardy, with a combined capacity of 212 MW/379 MWh.

The regional government is implementing a multi-year rebate scheme for residential and commercial storage systems coupled with PV.