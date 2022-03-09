Italy installed 937MW of solar, 431MWh of storage in 2021

Italy’s s National Integrated Plan for Climate and Energy aims for 50GW of solar by 2030.

Italy's s National Integrated Plan for Climate and Energy aims for 50GW of solar by 2030.

Italy installed around 937MW of new PV power in 2021, according to new statistics released by Italian solar association Italia Solare.

In 2020, the newly installed PV capacity was 625.4MW, in the previous four years, new PV additions had totaled 737MW, 407MW, 369MW and 305MW, respectively.

Most of last year’s new capacity comes from PV systems with a capacity of up to 12kW, which totaled 371MW, and PV systems ranging in size from 20 to 200kW, which reached a total capacity of 208MW. Solar arrays with an output of 12 to 20kW equaled only 56MW and solar parks with a size of 1 to 10MW reached 101MW.

The country’s cumulative PV capacity reached 22.56GW at the end of December.

Furthermore, Italia Solare reports that 431.42MWh of storage capacity was deployed in Italy last year. This compares to 111.9MWh in 2020, 79.6MWh in 2019, and 55.3MWh in 2018. Most of the new storage capacity was installed in the northern regions of Lombardia and Veneto, which are both supporting storage with dedicated incentive schemes.

The cumulative capacity of all storage systems deployed in Italy reached 734.4MWh by the end of December. Around 720MWh is represented by lithium-ion batteries.

Italy’s National Integrated Plan for Climate and Energy aims for 50GW of solar by 2030.