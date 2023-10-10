Italy launches 13th renewables auction

From pv magazine Italy

Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the Italian energy agency, has launched the country’s 13th auction for renewable energy projects above 1 MW in size. It said the new procurement will consider current inflation levels.

“In application of Legislative Decree 57/2023 Urgent Measures for the Energy Sector, for the thirteenth renewable energy auction the tariff values will be updated by referring to the national consumer price index, to keep account of the cumulative average inflation from August 2019 to September 2023,” the agency stated.



Interested developers can submit project proposals from Oct. 18.

In the 12th renewables auction, which concluded in early October, the Italian authorities allocated 48 MW of installed solar power and 10 MW of wind capacity. Developers offered discounts ranging from 2% to 2.1% off the auction ceiling price of €0.065 ($0.068)/kWh. The lowest bid, at €0.0636/kWh, was for a 9.7 MW solar facility in the province of Campobasso, southern Italy.

In the 11th procurement exercise, the GSE allocated 149 MW of solar capacity across 16 locations and five wind projects with a combined capacity of 213.8 MW. Developers submitted maximum discounts ranging from 2% to 2.8% off the auction ceiling price. These bids were slightly higher or equal to those in the 10th renewable energy auction and all previous actions.