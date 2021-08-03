Italy notches 212 MW/333 MWh of distributed storage capacity, adding 22.5MW/37.9 MWh in Q1 2021

Florence, Italy.

Italy’s storage continues to grow with the region of Lombardy and Veneto the two largest contributors.

At the end of March 2021, Italy had 43,784 storage systems linked to renewable energy power generators, according to figures released by the national renewables association ANIE Rinnovabili. These storage systems have a combined capacity of 212.1 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 333.0 MWh. This compares to 115.9 MW/186.3 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of December 2019 and 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020.

The newly installed capacity for the first three months this year was 22.5 MW/37.9 MWh, which represents the strongest quarter ever recorded in the country for storage deployment to date.

According to the new figures, just four of the batteries are not connected to a solar power generator and most of the devices – 42,274 for a total capacity of 206.5 MW/319.1 MWh – are based on lithium-ion technologies, with the remaining share being represented by lead batteries and other unspecified technologies.

Most of the storage systems are deployed in the region of Lombardy – some 13,102 units with a combined capacity of 55.9 MW/93.6 MWh.

The regional government is implementing a multi-year rebate scheme for residential and commercial storage systems coupled with PV. The scheme is open to two different kinds of projects – installations of PV systems linked to storage systems, and the deployment of standalone storage systems linked to existing solar arrays. For the first project category, the rebates cover 50% of purchase and installation costs. This percentage could go up to 90% for projects developed by small municipalities.

The Veneto region, which is also supporting distributed storage deployment through an ad hoc scheme, has the second-largest volume of storage capacity, at 33.3 MW/57.0 MWh.