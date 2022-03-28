Italy offers €1.5 billion of rebates for PV in agricultural buildings

Italy’s Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies has launched a new rebate scheme to help farming businesses install rooftop PV systems on agricultural buildings.

The scheme has a budget of €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) and is being financed with funds from the post-Covid 19 recovery fund. The financial details of the rebates remain unclear. The first call to select projects for the subsidies will start soon.

“The aim of the measure is to support investments for the construction of photovoltaic systems on buildings for productive use in the agricultural, livestock and agro-industrial sectors,” the Italian government said. “Around 40% of the resources will be devoted to the financing of projects in the southern regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.”

The Italian recovery fund also includes €2.2 billion for energy communities and €1.1 billion for agrivoltaics.