Italy publishes interactive map of substations for energy communities

Self-consumption collectives consist of consumers within the same building or complex, while energy communities encompass a broader range, including businesses and public organizations near power sources.

The GSE is required to update the interactive map every two years. It currently lists approximately 2,000 primary cabins across the country.

In Italy, energy communities receive special tariffs for shared renewable energy systems up to 200 kW, and surplus power can be injected into the grid without compensation, possibly encouraging storage adoption.

Self-consumed electricity avoids bill charges but lacks direct incentives, relying on indirect incentives through avoided electricity costs ranging from €0.13 ($0.14)/kWh to €0.20/kWh.

Italy introduced new provisions for solar energy communities in March 2020.