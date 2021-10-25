Italy reaches 252 MW/405 MWh of distributed energy storage capacity

Rooftop PV remains the chief market driver in Italy.

Newly installed energy storage capacity for the first six months this year was 59.9 MW/106.58 MWh.

At the end of June 2021, Italy had installed 50,442 storage systems linked to renewable energy power generators, according to figures released by the national renewables association ANIE Rinnovabili. These storage systems have a combined capacity of 251.9 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 404.9 MWh. This compares to 115.9 MW/186.3 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of December 2019 and 189.5 MW/295.6 MWh at the end of 2020.

The newly installed capacity for the first six months this year was 59.9 MW/106.58 MWh, which represents the strongest six-month period ever recorded in the country for storage deployment to date. For comparison, in full-year 2020 newly deployed distributed storage capacity was 73.7MW/106.5 MWh.

According to the new figures, most of the devices – 48,904 for a total capacity of 246.0 MW/319.5 MWh – are based on lithium-ion technologies, with the remaining share represented by lead batteries and other technologies.

Most of the storage systems are deployed in the region of Lombardy – some 14,379 units with a combined capacity of 62.9 MW/107.2 MWh.

The regional government is implementing a multi-year rebate scheme for residential and commercial storage systems coupled with PV and in September it allocated another €20 million in rebates.

The Veneto region, which is also supporting distributed storage deployment through an ad hoc scheme, has the second-largest volume of storage capacity, at 38.6 MW/67.6 MWh.