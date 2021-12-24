Italy to launch eight renewable tenders on January 31

In Italy’s fourth renewables auction attracted a lowest bid of €0.06819/kWh.

Italian energy agency the Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) announced it will launch the eighth round of a tender scheme for large scale renewables on January 31.

Interested developers will have time until March 2 to submit their bids and the final results will be announced by May 31.

Via the procurement exercise, the agency aims to allocate the capacity that was not assigned in the previous six rounds, all of which were under-subscribed. According to GSE this figure has reached 2,485 MW and includes tenders for smaller or other types of renewable energy facilities.

The seventh round of the scheme, for 3.3 GW of renewable energy capacity, was launched in late September. The results of this procurement exercise will be announced by January 28.

In the previous six procurement exercises, the GSE allocated a total of 481.6 MW of PV capacity. Final prices for the PV technology ranged between €0.056/kWh and €0.064/kWh.

Italy, which has over 22.4 GW of installed solar capacity, is planning to install around 50 GW by 2030.