Italy’s annual new solar additions hit 5.23 GW in 2023

Italy reached 30.28 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity, spread across 1,594,974 installations, at the end of December 2023, according to new statistics from Italia Solare, the nation’s solar energy association.

In 2023, new PV additions hit 5.23 GW. This compares to 2.48 GW in 2022 and 0.94 GW in 2021.

According to Italia Solare, 43% (2.26 GW) of the solar connected to the grid last year came from residential installations, while the C&I segment accounted for 35% (1.82 GW). Utility-scale PV plants accounted for 22% (1.16 GW) of the total.

“During 2023, 12 utility scale plants were connected, for a total of 417 MW, of which six are located between Sicily and Sardinia, for a total of 222 MW,” the association said in a statement. “The other eight plants are distributed between Basilicata, Lazio, Piedmont and Puglia.”

The trade body also said last year’s growth was mainly due to the so-called “super bonus” for building renovation projects, which recently expired, as well as high energy prices.