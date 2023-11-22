Italy’s January-September solar installations hit 3.5 GW

From pv magazine Italy

Italy added about 3.5 GW of new PV capacity across around 280,000 systems in the first nine months of this year, according to new statistics from Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the Italian energy agency.

The country reached 28.57 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of September 2023. About 8.44 GW of the total came from rooftop installations, while the remaining 16.61 GW is represented by ground-mounted arrays.

About 46% of the power added in the first nine months of this year originates from residential installations, with recent growth driven by the commercial and industrial sector (C&I) and utility-scale projects above 1 MW in size.

The regions with the highest share of total new capacity additions include Lombardia with 649 MW, Veneto with 486 MW, and Emilia Romagna with 361 MW.