Itochu starts leasing new residential battery in Japan

Trading giant Itochu Corp. has started leasing its Smart Star 3 storage system for residential applications in Japan. It launched the system in March.

The battery is included in the Bee Flat leasing package, through which Japanese homeowners can also lease solar panels. Modules can now be leased for a set monthly fee, with waived initial fees. The offer is only for Japanese homeowners.

Itochu will perform regular maintenance during the contract period and grant an additional five years on top of the conventional 10-year product warranty, as well as a charging and discharging service through its GridShare AI software.

The battery has a rated capacity of 13.16kWh and maximum power of 5.5kVA. It measures 1,182 mm x 1,008 mm x 392 mm and weighs 265 kg. It can be used for grid-connected and offgrid operations, with a charging feature for electric vehicles.

“As Smart Star 3 accurately measures the electricity generated by a household solar power system and charges this clean energy into EVs, we will promote EVs driving powered by clean energy and contribute to the enlargement of the EV charging network,” the manufacturer said in March. “Specifically, EVs can be charged by Smart Star 3 and then travel to commercial facilities, retail stores, and similar facilities and discharge the power, enabling the use of clean energy.”