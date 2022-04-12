ITP opens 100 MWh lithium battery factory in India

From pv magazine India

ITP has announced the opening of a lithium battery factory in Gurugram, India. The new facility can produce 100 MWh of battery storage per year. It will produce lithium batteries for solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle applications.

“The plant will be processing both nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) and lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistries to begin with. We will also explore other chemistries as we move ahead in our journey,” said Ajay Gupta, chief operating officer for ITP.

ITP plans to increase the plant’s capacity to 200 MWh/year by December.

“This [100 MWh] is just the first phase. We plan to bring many strong design-based solutions for off-grid and electric vehicles by the end of 2022, and it will also include a further doubling of the capacity,” said Gupta.

The plant has been operational since April 10. The battery packs, sold under the Wakai brand, will pass through rigorous tests and simulations to ensure the desired performance for the targeted applications.