JA Solar introduces n-type solar panel with 22.4% efficiency

JA Solar said that the smallest solar panel in its new n-type product line has a power output of 435 W and a power conversion efficiency of 22.3%. The largest module in the series has an efficiency rating of 22.4% and 625 W of nominal power. Their temperature coefficient is -0.30% per degree Celsius.

JA Solar has launched its first solar module series based on n-type wafers.

“The DeepBlue 4.0 X Panel is based on low-oxygen n-type wafers with 182 mm size. We utilized a self-developed bifacial solar cell with optimized passivation and contact technologies,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The DeepBlue 4.0 X panels are available in three different versions, with 54, 72 and 78 cells. The smallest product has a power output of 435 W and a power conversion efficiency of 22.3%. It measures 1,134 mm x 1,721 mm x 30 mm and weighs 21.5 kg. The mid-sized panel measures 1,134 mm x 2,278 mm x 30 mm and weighs in at 31.8 kg. Its efficiency rating is 22.3% and its power output is 575 W.

The largest module measures 1,134 mm x 2,465 mm x 30 mm and weighs 33.4 kg, with efficiency and nominal power levels of 22.4% and 625 W, respectively.

“The smallest panel is for residential PV and the larger two are for C&I and utility scale PV plants,” the spokesperson said.

Popular content

All three panels operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius. They come with a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty, with minimum annual degradation of 0.4% per year.

The modules were encapsulated with round welding and a specially designed cushion, which the manufacturer ensures minimizes cell gaps close to zero while increasing efficiency by 0.2%.

“Our n-type panel shows a bifaciality of 80%, which is much higher than 70% for p-type PERC products,” the spokesperson said. “A PVsyst simulation showed it achieves 0.9% more power generation due to this factor.”

JA Solar said that mass production of DeepBlue 4.0 X will start in the third quarter of 2022. The total production capacity preserved for this new product will be 6.5 GW by end of 2022 and 15 GW more in 2023.