JA Solar to build new vertically integrated solar factory in China

JA Solar has signed an agreement with the municipal government in Erdos, in China’s Inner Mongolia region, to build a new vertically integrated production facility. The Chinese solar module maker said it will invest CNY 40 billion ($5.9 billion) in the new factory, which will be built in several phases.

Upon completion, the facility will have 100,000 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon capacity, 20 GW of ingot and wafer capacity, and 30 GW of solar cell capacity. It will also have a 10 GW of solar panel capacity. In addition, JA Solar also said it will build a new R&D center and a facility for smart production.

In December, the company announced a plan to invest CNY 11.5 billion to add 10 GW of new wafer capacity and 10 GW of cell capacity at its factory in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province. It will also add 10 GW of PV cell and 10 GW of module capacity to its manufacturing facility in Dongtai, Jiangsu province. It currently has around 50 GW of panel capacity.