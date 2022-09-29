Jakson reveals plans to manufacture solar cells, electrolyzers

Bikesh Ogra, CEO of Jakson

Jakson has revealed plans to move into solar cell production and expand its PV module capacity. The Indian solar manufacturer and developer says it will expand its cumulative module capacity to 1 GW in five to six months, from 500 MW at present. It aims to have 2 GW of cumulative, operational cell and module capacity by the end of 2024.

The company also has ambitious plans for green hydrogen, green ammonia, and electrolyzer production. It is now in talks with leading alkaline electrolyzer technology suppliers to start electrolyzer production under a joint venture.

“Jakson has a very concerted focus on green hydrogen and green ammonia production, and fuel cells for mobility as well as energy needs,” Bikesh Ogra, chief executive officer of Jakson, told pv magazine at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2022 this week. “We have plans for utility-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production down the road. And we are in discussions in multiple Indian states and geographies outside India, wherein we would like to get into utility-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production.”

Green hydrogen is challenging in terms of transportability and storage at the utility scale, which is why Jakson is also looking at distributed-generation green hydrogen and on-site ammonia. It believes this will be far more economical and practical. In this space, the company is exploring biomass gasification-based green hydrogen generation projects with an individual capacity of 2.5 tons to 5 tons per day.