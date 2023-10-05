Jakson unveils 22.8%-efficient bifacial TOPCon solar panels

From pv magazine India

Jakson has unveiled n-type dual-glass solar panels based on TOPCon technology. The JN-590W model offers peak power output of 590 W (under standard temperature conditions) and an efficiency of 22.86%.

The module is built with M10 half cells and 16 busbars. It offers bifacial gain of up to 25% with the module capable of energy generation with both direct and reflected sunlight. The bifaciality factor is 80±5%. The module measures 2,278×1,133×35 mm in size and weighs 33 kg. It can operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C .

Anurag Garg, COO of the solar business at Jakson, told pv magazine that there is a growing focus on TOPCon technology among Indian manufacturers. Garg said that the price gap (INR/Wp) between TOPCon and mono PERC modules is shrinking, making TOPCon technology more attractive. These modules offer higher output within the same size footprint. Additionally, manufacturers that produce mono PERC cells can transition to TOPCon cell production with specific enhancements and adjustments to their existing production lines. Garg expects TOPCon technology to take a leading position in the market by the end of the next year. However, mono PERC modules will continue to coexist for a certain period, similar to the transition from polycrystalline technology. Jakson is expanding its module manufacturing capacity to 1.2 GW by adding a 600 MW production line. This new line will manufacture glass-glass mono PERC and TOPCon modules featuring up to 16 busbars.