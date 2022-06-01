Japan launches rebate program for solar on farmland, water reservoirs, waste sites

Japan’s Ministry of Environment has launched a rebate scheme for solar projects on farmland, water reservoirs, and waste disposal sites.

The program will cover up to 50% of a project’s costs, provided that the grant does not exceed JPY 300 million. Selected developers will be able to buy the solar modules, batteries and power electronics equipment.

Projects ranging in size from 10 kW to 50 kW will receive a maximum rebate of JPY 303,500/kW. Projects above 50 kW will be assigned a rebate of JPY 205,900/kW.

The owners of the selected projects will have to consume the generated power on-site and won’t be allowed to secure other incentives such as the feed-in tariffs or the feed-in premiums.

Interested developers have until June 17 to submit their applications via a dedicated website. A second call for new projects will be launched on June 27, with the final deadline being set for July 27.