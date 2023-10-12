Japan’s NPC Incorporated expands PV production equipment capacity

Tokyo-based PV equipment manufacturing company NPC Incorporated will foster future capacity expansion due to equipment demand from an undisclosed North American solar manufacturer.

NPC Incorporated, a Tokyo-based solar equipment manufacturing company, will expand capacity due to steady progress and equipment demand from its main customer, an unnamed North American PV manufacturer, NPC announced in a press release today.

“Concerning the US solar photovoltaic industry, which is the main targeted market of the Machinery Business of NPC Group, long-term growth is expected [and is] backed by political supports that have activated capital expenditures for capacity expansion and R&D at US PV manufacturers,” the company said in its financial results for the fiscal year ended on August 31, 2023.

NPC Incorporated said the North American client has booked equipment for two new factories, without providing further details.

The equipment provider also stated that consolidated net sales for fiscal year 2023 hit JPY9,320 million ($62.4 million), representing a JPY4,941 million year-on-year increase. Net income, meanwhile, improved 135% year-on-year to JPY936 million.

Looking forward, NPC said it expects to generate revenue of JPY10,327 million and a net profit of JPY1,112 million in fiscal year 2024.

The company specializes in making PV module manufacturing equipment and automation machines, but also offers solar power plant inspection services, recycling and reusing capabilities, among other offerings.

NPC said it also expects a steady increase in solar panel recycling machine sales slated for overseas markets, such as Europe, and Japan. The sale of parts and inspection services for solar power plants is expected to stabilize.