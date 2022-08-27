 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Jay Chandrasekhar is using revenge to build a new review app

By Bernice Clark on August 27, 2022

Welcome back to Found, where we tell you the stories behind the startups.

Super Troopers premiered at Sundance to a receptive, giggling crowd but if you judged it based on its Rotten Tomato score and reviews, you’d think it flopped. Writer, director, comedian, and recent founder Jay Chandrasekhar never felt right about the critiques from random strangers online. So he set about creating  Vouch Vault, an app in which friends can recommend media, restaurants, and products to each other and users can trust those reviews because they’re coming from people with similar tastes. He talks with Darrell and Jordan about using a Hollywood approach to funding a tech company and how he is thinking about changing user behavior.

