Jeep is adding an even cheaper plug-in hybrid to its 4xe lineup

Jeep revealed Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show its 2024 Wrangler portfolio — a smorgasbord of off-roaders with new capabilities and features — and tucked into the mix is another plug-in hybrid.

The Stellantis brand said it will add the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4xe to its lineup, an entry level plug-in hybrid that could help maintain its top PHEV sales spot. The Jeep 4xe — the branding given to its PHEVs — has been a hit in North America as enthusiasts and newcomers discover the benefits of being able to off road, or tool around town, in all-electric mode.

The PHEVs are also part, but not all, of the parent company’s strategic plan to boost sales of electrified vehicles and cut its global footprint 50% by the end of the decade. Stellantis has said by the end of 2025, the entire North American Jeep brand lineup will be electrified. By 2030, 50% of Jeep brand sales in the United States will be battery-electric vehicles and 100% of Jeep vehicles in Europe will be fully electric. (Next year, the company will introduce two all-electric vehicles, the Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S.)

A cheaper 4xe could help it get there.

Jeep didn’t display the Sport S 4xe in New York. Instead, it showed off several other 2024 Wranglers, including the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon pictured below and Willys variants.

But Jeep did release some details about this cheaper variant.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4xe is the lightest in the lineup with a curb weight of 5,049 pounds. Like its 4xe siblings, the Sport S will be equipped with a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine with an eTorque belt-start generator/motor and integrated transmission traction motor produces 375-horsepower and 470-pound-feet of torque. The Sport S will have 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 MPGe.

The vehicle will come with front and rear third-generation Dana axles with a gear ratio of 3.73 and the same high-pressure gas-charged monotube shock absorbers found in the Willys 4xe, Sahara 4xe, High Altitude 4xe.

The Sport S 4xe, which comes standard with 20-inch aluminum wheels, will have 10.1-inch ground clearance and ability to ford water up to 30 inches — the same as the Sahara and High Altitude trims.

Inside there will be a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen power windows and door locks, adaptive cruise control with stop, forward collision warning, side curtain airbags, remote keyless entry, premium soft-top, 20-inch aluminum wheels and Gorilla glass windshield.

In all, Jeep will offer five 4xe trims: the Sport S, Willys, Sahara, Rubicon and High Altitude. While Jeep didn’t release any pricing information yet on any of the trims, the brand has said that the Sport S will be the entry level 4xe option. In 2023, the cheapest 4xe was the Willys with a base price of $54,735.

Jeep is also adding the Rubicon X, an elevated version of the Rubicon with standard 35-inch tires and either 2.0 or 3.6-liter automatic powertrains, to its Wrangler portfolio in 2024.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will be available in Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon and Rubicon 392 models. The company said that ordering is open now and vehicles will start to arrive in U.S. Jeep dealerships later in 2023.