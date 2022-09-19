Jinergy unveils all-black solar module series for rooftop PV

The all-black series includes a monofacial PERC module with an efficiency of up to 20.86% and an n-type heterojunction product with an efficiency of 21.68%. Both products feature all-black integrated design, with black backsheet, black busbar, black frame and black encapsulant material.

Chinese solar module manufacturer Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd (Jinergy) has launched an all-black photovoltaic module series for applications in rooftop PV projects.

The Jinergy Design Series includes a monocrystalline PERC panel and an n-type heterojunction (HJT) product. “The small size of the products makes the application scenarios flexible and changeable, more suitable for the landscape projects such as villa roof, landscape enclosure and urban ground carport that have requirements for aesthetics,” the company said in a statement. “These products adopt all-black integrated design, with black backsheet, black busbar, black frame and black encapsulant material.”

The PERC module is called JNMM120 and is equipped with 23.0%-efficient 120 cells. This product measures 1,755 mm x 1,038 mm x 35 mm and has a weight of 19.5 kg. It is available in five versions with a power rating of 360 to 380 W and efficiency ranging from 19.76 to 20.86%. Its open-circuit voltage spans from 40.90 to 41.72 V and the short-circuit current from 11.20 to 11.50 A. It can be used either with a voltage system of 1,000 or 1,500 V

It has a temperature coefficient of -0.37% per degree Celsius and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C. The panel comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2.5% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 83.10% of the nominal output power.

The n-type heterojunction product is a bifacial module called JNHM120. It measures 1,755 mm x 1,038 mm x 30 mm and weighs 22.2 kg. The manufacturer offers the panel in five versions with a power output ranging from 375 to 395 W and an efficiency of 20.59 to 21.68%. Its open-circuit voltage spans from 44.28 to 44.76 V and the short-circuit current from 10.68 to 10.99 A. The new product has a temperature coefficient of -0.26% per C, and an operating temperature ranging from -40 C to 85 C.



Both products feature an IP68 enclosure and glass with a thickness of 2 mm.

The Shanxi-based Chinese state-owned manufacturer was among the first in China to offer HJT modules commercially, introducing a module back in 2017. The company currently operates 2 GW of production capacity for multi and monocrystalline PERC products as well as HJT.