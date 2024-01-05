 Press "Enter" to skip to content

JinkoSolar to give TOPCon patents to rivals in exchange for licensing fees

By Peter Moore on January 5, 2024
JinkoSolar is offering its n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) patents to competitors to encourage technological development and prevent legal conflicts.

Image: JinkoSolar

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

