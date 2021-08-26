JinkoSolar unveils details of its TopCon 620 W bifacial solar panel

The Tiger Neo panel has a power conversion efficiency of up to 22.1% and a temperature coefficient is -0.30% per Celsius degree. The product is made with 182mm wafers, half-cut cells, and has a power output ranging from 590 to 620 W.
Chinese PV module manufacturer JinkoSolar began production of its TOPCon n-type bifacial monocrystalline panels at the beginning of this year.
After few months of operations of its 1 GW manufacturing lines, the company has disclosed a few more details about the new product – the Tiger Neo solar module, which it is planning to launch on the market soon. “Having expanded the economies of scale makes it easier to compete with p-type PERC product,” JinkoSolar CTO, Hao Jin, told pv magazine.
The panel is made with 182mm wafers, half-cut cells, and has a power output ranging from 590 to 620 W. It measures 2465×1134×30mm and has a weight of 34.8 kg. Its power conversion efficiency ranges from 21.11% and 22.18% and its temperature coefficient is -0.30% per Celsius degree.
The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, said the manufacturer, and maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has an anodized aluminum frame and 2mm of tempered glass with an anti-reflection coating. Its junction box has an IP 68 rating.
Jinko offers a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. Annual linear degradation over 30 years is indicated at 0.40% while degradation for the first year of the panel’s lifetime is capped at less than 1%.
Popular content
“The module is manufactured with a circular solder strip to obtain better optical gain,” Jin went on to say. “Its bifaciality of 80-85% is about 5%-15% higher than that of conventional p-type bifacial products.” According to the manufacturer, the combination of advantages such as a low-temperature coefficient, a low degradation rate, and the high bifaciality ensure that the energy yield is 3% higher than that of mainstream p-type bifacial modules.
The module is recommended for utility-scale projects, but JinkoSolar said that, given its efficiency and reliability, it could also be used for rooftop projects of any size.
JinkoSolar had announced in mid-July it achieved a 23.53% conversion efficiency for an n-type monocrystalline solar PV module based on its TOPCon mono cell technology. “The module’s breakthrough performance was the result of adopting JinkoSolar’s cutting-edge TOPCon cell technology fused with a new-type of welding and packaging technology,” the manufacturer said in a statement released at the time. “The module design not only reduces the internal resistance loss of the module, but improves power efficiency and module appearance.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine