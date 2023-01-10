JinkoSolar unveils new TOPCon solar products with record efficiency ratings

The new products come with a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.

JinkoSolar has unveiled today three new n-type solar module variants featuring tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

The new Tiger Neo Series includes 54-cell products with power outputs of up to 445 W and a maximum efficiency of 22.27%. The 72-cell panels in the line have a nominal power rating of 615 W and an efficiency rating of up to 23.23%. The line also includes larger 635 W modules with maximum efficiencies of 22.72%.

All of the products are based on 182 mm wafers, as with previous Tiger Neo products. JinkoSolar said that all of the panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.29% C and a bifaciality factor of 85%. They also feature a short circuit current of 13.93 A.

The new products come with a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty. Degradation for the first year is reportedly 1% and linear degradation is 0.4%.

“We are once again raising the standard of N-type performance with the latest generation of our Tiger Neo panels, which deliver better system performance – even through the most demanding conditions,” said the company’s CMO, Gener Miao, without providing additional technical details.