Jio Financial says not in talks to acquire Paytm’s wallet business

Reliance Industries-spin off Jio Financial Services said Monday evening that it is not negotiating with Paytm to acquire the Noida-headquartered firm’s wallet business. Jio Financial Services termed the media reports about their alleged talks “speculative” and dismissed that there had been any negotiations.

The Hindu Businessline reported over the weekend that Paytm and Jio Financial Services have been engaging for months, something that escalated after the Indian central bank widened its crackdown on Paytm’s Payments Bank. Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped more than 15% on local exchanges Monday on the reports.

TechCrunch first reported last week that the Reserve Bank of India is considering levying additional penalties on Paytm and may revoke its bank permit. Paytm Payments Bank, an affiliate of Paytm, houses the 330 million wallet customers of Paytm. In early 2018, when Paytm received the Payments Bank license – which allows the holder to offer customers a savings account of up to $2,400 – it had to surrender its PPI license, the permit required to operate the wallet business.

Reliance listed its little-known non-bank financial subsidiary Jio Financial Services last year. Jio Financial Services owns about a 6% stake in Reliance and is increasingly expanding its lending and insurance businesses.