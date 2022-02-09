Join Curve Finance’s Michael Egorov at the DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money Summit

Whether you’re already a conquering whale, about to dip your toes into a stablecoin pool or merely crypto-curious, DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money is the place to be on March 30, 2022. During this day-long virtual summit, you’ll hear from and engage with the top minds and visionaries in the wild world of alternative finance.

If there’s an 800-pound gorilla in the crypto-verse, it’s Curve Financial, and we’re thrilled to announce that Michael Egorov, the company’s founder and CEO, will grace the stage and share his deep expertise. More about that in a moment.

A no token zone: Attending DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money is free, but you must register to reserve your spot. The summit is in partnership with Sommelier Finance — a leading crypto project created to automate decentralized finance trading — co-founded by Zaki Manian.

Curve is a decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity pool on Ethereum, and it’s designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Prior to founding Curve, Egorov co-founded both NuCypher and LoanCoin, worked at LinkedIn, earned a PhD in Physics at the Swinburne University of Technology and graduated from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

Since launching its first stablecoin pool in January 2020 — with $1 million total value locked (TVL) — Curve’s growth and dominance has been impressive. By the end of 2021, its TVL hit $20 billion making it the biggest DeFi project in the world by this metric.

Currently, roughly 86 percent of Curve’s $3 billion token supply (CRV) is locked in different types of DeFi protocols. The resulting competition over declining liquidity has spawned an entire ecosystem and spurred what experts call the “Curve Wars.”

Egorov is a DeFi superstar, and he’ll take the virtual stage with three other mighty minds — Andre Cronje, co-founder of Fantom Protocol; Taariq Lewis, founder of Volume and Ivangbi, builder of narratives at Gearbox and LobsterDAO — for this must-see session:

What is the state of DeFi today and why is it thriving — What’s currently happening in DeFi and what’s making the ecosystem thrive? Find out what projects you should be following and understand where the next wave of growth will originate.

You can check the event agenda to see the other crypto topics and experts we have in store.

DeFi and the Future of Programmable Money is free and takes place on March 30. Register here to reserve your seat today. You don’t want to miss Egorov’s expert take on the current and future state of DeFi, because when an 800-pound gorilla speaks, it pays to listen.